Producer of Vancouver-filmed ‘Arrow,’ ‘Flash’ TV series suspended following sexual harassment allegations: report

A producer of several high-profile television series filmed in Vancouver has been suspended following sexual harassment allegations, according to a report in Variety.

The Hollywood trade publication said Andrew Kreisberg, an executive producer on the CW shows Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow — all of which are filmed in Vancouver — was suspended after receiving reports of “sexual harassment and inappropriate physical contact” from 15 women and four men who worked with him.

Globalnews.ca coverage of sexual harassment allegations in Hollywood

“According to sources who either witnessed this behaviour or were subjected to it, Kreisberg is accused of frequently touching people without their permission, asking for massages from uncomfortable female staff members, and kissing women without asking,” according to the Variety report.

The Warner Bros. TV Group said Kreisberg has been suspended and an investigation is underway.

READ MORE: Lawyers representing Toronto actress suing Harvey Weinstein say they can’t find him

One female employee reported that the producer told a group of employees, in reference to a work trip involving her and Kreisberg, that, “What happens in Vancouver, stays in Vancouver.”

Kreisberg denied all the allegations in the Variety report.

The allegations come after a series of accusations against prominent Hollywood figures, including Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey, James Toback and Brett Ratner. On Friday, comedian Louis C.K. acknowledged that allegations of sexual misconduct are true.