Instagram 2017: Beyoncé, Selena Gomez, Cristiano Ronaldo dominate most-liked posts
If you didn’t double-tap Beyoncé’s pregnancy announcement on Instagram, you might be the only one.
The social media site recently released a recap of their top moments for 2017, and the Formation singer’s announcement is the most-liked post of 2017 with over 11-million likes.
Beyoncé was also the fourth most followed celebrity (108-million followers) behind Selena Gomez, who topped the list with over 130-million followers.
In 2016, Gomez topped the list as the celebrity with the most followers on the social media platform. She had 103-million followers and she was responsible for nearly all of the most-liked celebrity posts in 2016 (despite taking a 14-week break from social media this year).
Soccer star Christiano Ronaldo came in third this year with 116-million followers and singer Ariana Grande came in fourth place with 115-million followers.
The word “love” was the most used hashtag, while Instagram’s most used face filter for Stories was the puppy.
Top 10 Most-Followed Celebrities on Instagram in 2017:
- Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) – 130M+ Followers
- Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) – 116M+ Followers
- Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) – 115M+ Followers
- Beyoncé (@beyonce) – 108M+ Followers
- Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) – 104M+ Followers
- Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) – 104M+ Followers
- Kylie Jenner (@kyliejenner) – 99.5M+ Followers
- Dwayne Johnson (@therock) – 96M+ Followers
- Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) – 93.9M+ Followers
- Kendall Jenner (@kendalljenner) – 84.8M+ Followers
Most-followed Canadians of 2017: As of Nov. 17
- Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) – 94M+ Followers
- Drake (@champagnepapi) – 38.6M Followers
- Shawn Mendes (@shawnmendes) – 26.9M+ Followers
- Abel Tesfaye (@theweeknd) – 15.9M+ Followers
- Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) – 15.7M+ Followers
Top 10 Most-Followed Music Artists on Instagram in 2017:
- Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) – 130M+ Followers
- Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) – 115M+ Followers
- Beyoncé (@beyonce) – 108M+ Followers
- Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) – 104M+ Followers
- Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) – 93.9M+ Followers
- Nicki Minaj ( @nickiminaj ) – 83M+ followers
- Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) – 73M+ followers
- Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) – 70M+ followers
- Katy Perry (@katyperry) – 68M+ followers
- Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) – 62M + followers
While Beyoncé had the most-liked photo of 2017, Gomez holds five spots on this year’s most-liked posts of 2017 list.
Gomez’s most-liked post of 2017 was the picture of herself and actress Francia Raisa holding hands in their hospital beds. Gomez underwent a kidney transplant due to her struggle with lupus this summer and Raisa was her donor.
“There aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa,” Gomez captioned the post. “She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed.”
I’m very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn’t promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of. So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health. I honestly look forward to sharing with you, soon my journey through these past several months as I have always wanted to do with you. Until then I want to publicly thank my family and incredible team of doctors for everything they have done for me prior to and post-surgery. And finally, there aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis. Lupus continues to be very misunderstood but progress is being made. For more information regarding Lupus please go to the Lupus Research Alliance website: www.lupusresearch.org/ -by grace through faith
Ronaldo had the second most-liked post of 2017, which was taken in the hospital room after his girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez gave birth to their daughter Alana Martina.
Most-liked posts of 2017:
- Beyoncé (@beyonce) – https://www.instagram.com/p/BP-rXUGBPJa/
- Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) – https://www.instagram.com/p/BbaImIfFr0h/
- Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) – https://www.instagram.com/p/BZBHr4Pg5Wd/
- Beyoncé (@beyonce) – https://www.instagram.com/p/BWg8ZWyghFy/
- Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) – https://www.instagram.com/p/BV7m0IZFj_p/
- Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) – https://www.instagram.com/p/BS7VkPTg0-s/
- Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) – https://www.instagram.com/p/BTkzIjIAsRK/
- Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) – https://www.instagram.com/p/BYTwfPVFVQY/
- Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) – https://www.instagram.com/p/BRv1dAUgba7/
- Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) – https://www.instagram.com/p/BW4LoqjgExn/
Justin Bieber earned all three spots on the most-liked Canadian celebrity posts this year.
Most-liked Canadian celebrity posts of 2017
- Justin Bieber: https://www.instagram.com/p/BQ85m4qDYJ2/
- Justin Bieber: https://www.instagram.com/p/BSOHxppjBC5/
- Justin Bieber: https://www.instagram.com/p/BVUx0injqQA/
Venezuelan-American internet personality LeLe Pons took first place for the most-viewed Instagram Stories. Soccer star Neymar earned second place on the list, followed by Olga Igorevna Buzov, Kim Kardashian, Amanada Cherry and Chiara Ferragni.
Colombian singer Maluma earned seventh place on the most-viewed Instagram Stories list of 2017 but he also tops the list for Artists who garnered the most views on Instagram Stories in 2017.
Desde hace un tiempo atrás he venido trabajando en este proyecto, Hoy finalmente les presento #❌ un cortometraje que incluye 3 canciones y varios artistas invitados. Gracias a todos por decir SI en este proyecto y gracias a ustedes por ser mi inspiración cada día. #GPS #VITAMINA #23 @badbunnypr @almightytgc @arcangel @bryanttmyers @noriel_danger @brytiago @delaghettoreal @pipebueno @djluian @lourdesmotta @frenchmontana @jessyterrero @walterkolm @luavision @royaltyworldinc @afovverde @sonymusiclatin
Accounts with the Most-viewed Instagram Stories of 2017
Methodology: Verified accounts with over 5 million followers who garnered the most views on Instagram Stories in 2017 (January present, global)
- LeLe Pons (@lelepons)
- Neymar Jr. (@neymarjr)
- Olga Igorevna Buzov (@buzova86)
- Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)
- Amanda Cerny (@amandacerny)
- Chiara Ferragni (@chiaraferragni)
- Maluma (@maluma)
- Anitta (@anitta)
- Ariana Grande (@arianagrande)
- Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash)
Artists who garnered the most views on Instagram Stories in 2017
- Maluma (@Maluma)
2. Anitta (@Anitta)
3. Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande)
4. J Balvin (@jbalvin)
5. Wesley Safadão (@wesleysafadao)
6. Pabllo Vittar (@pabllovittar)
7. Selena Gomez (@SelenaGomez)
8. Lucas Lucco (@lucaslucco)
9. Katy Perry (@katyperry)
10. Luísa Gerloff Sonza (@luisasonza)
The top Canadian hashtag goes to #love, with #Toronto coming in second.
Top Canadian Hashtags
- #love
- #toronto
- #canada
- #instagood
- #photography
- #art
- #beautiful
- #travel
- #vancouver
- #nature
The Air Canada Centre is the most Instagrammed location in Canada for 2017, followed by Toronto Pearson International Airport.
Most Instagrammed Canadian locations of 2017
- Air Canada Centre
- Toronto Pearson International Airport
- Rogers Centre
- Whistler Blackcomb
- Canada’s Wonderland
- CN Tower / La Tour CN
- Plateau Mont-Royal
- Vieux-Port de Montréal
- Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada
- Vancouver International Airport
Most Instagrammed Canadian Cities of 2017
- Toronto, Ontario
- Montreal, Quebec
- Vancouver, British Columbia
- Calgary, Alberta
- Ottawa, Ontario
- Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada
- Edmonton, Alberta
- Niagara Falls, Ontario
- Winnipeg, Manitoba
- Victoria, British Columbia
Most Instagrammed days of 2017 in Canada
- Labour Day: 9/4/17
- Mother’s Day: 5/14/17
- Canada Day: 7/1/17
- Labour Day weekend: 9/3/17
- Father’s Day: 6/18/17
Apart from the celebrity stats and Canadian stats, the site also said that Disneyland in Anaheim, California and Times Square in New York City were the most popular places among its more than 800 million active users over the past year. Other oft-Instagrammed spots include Central Park and the Eiffel Tower and Louvre museum in Paris.
Most-Instagrammed locations of 2017:
- Disneyland, Anaheim, USA (photo example 1, photo example 2)
- Times Square, New York City, USA (photo example 1, photo example 2)
- Central Park, New York City, USA (photo example 1, photo example 2)
- Tour Eiffel, Paris, France (photo example 1, photo example 2)
- Tokyo Disney Resort, Tokyo, Japan (photo example 1, photo example 2)
- Disney’s Magic Kingdom, Orlando, USA (photo example 1, photo example 2)
- Musée du Louvre, Paris, France (photo example 1, photo example 2)
- Brooklyn Bridge, Brooklyn, USA (photo example 1, photo example 2)
- Disney California Adventure Park, Anaheim, USA (photo example 1, photo example 2)
- Las Vegas Strip, Las Vegas, USA (photo example 1, photo example 2)
Please Note: The data above reflects findings from January 1, 2017 through November 17, 2017.Follow @KatieScottNews
