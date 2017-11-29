Instagram 2017: Beyoncé, Selena Gomez, Cristiano Ronaldo dominate most-liked posts

If you didn’t double-tap Beyoncé’s pregnancy announcement on Instagram, you might be the only one.

The social media site recently released a recap of their top moments for 2017, and the Formation singer’s announcement is the most-liked post of 2017 with over 11-million likes.

We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:39am PST

Beyoncé was also the fourth most followed celebrity (108-million followers) behind Selena Gomez, who topped the list with over 130-million followers.

READ MORE: Beyoncé’s pregnant, and the internet nearly lost its collective mind

In 2016, Gomez topped the list as the celebrity with the most followers on the social media platform. She had 103-million followers and she was responsible for nearly all of the most-liked celebrity posts in 2016 (despite taking a 14-week break from social media this year).

Soccer star Christiano Ronaldo came in third this year with 116-million followers and singer Ariana Grande came in fourth place with 115-million followers.

The word “love” was the most used hashtag, while Instagram’s most used face filter for Stories was the puppy.

READ MORE: Instagram’s biggest moments in 2016, from celebrities and sports stars to #love

Top 10 Most-Followed Celebrities on Instagram in 2017:

Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) – 130M+ Followers Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) – 116M+ Followers Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) – 115M+ Followers Beyoncé (@beyonce) – 108M+ Followers Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) – 104M+ Followers Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) – 104M+ Followers Kylie Jenner (@kyliejenner) – 99.5M+ Followers Dwayne Johnson (@therock) – 96M+ Followers Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) – 93.9M+ Followers Kendall Jenner (@kendalljenner) – 84.8M+ Followers

Most-followed Canadians of 2017: As of Nov. 17

Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) – 94M+ Followers Drake (@champagnepapi) – 38.6M Followers Shawn Mendes (@shawnmendes) – 26.9M+ Followers Abel Tesfaye (@theweeknd) – 15.9M+ Followers Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) – 15.7M+ Followers

Top 10 Most-Followed Music Artists on Instagram in 2017:

Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) – 130M+ Followers Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) – 115M+ Followers Beyoncé (@beyonce) – 108M+ Followers Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) – 104M+ Followers Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) – 93.9M+ Followers Nicki Minaj ( @nickiminaj ) – 83M+ followers Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) – 73M+ followers Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) – 70M+ followers Katy Perry (@katyperry) – 68M+ followers Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) – 62M + followers

READ MORE: Selena Gomez speaks out in 1st interview since kidney transplant

While Beyoncé had the most-liked photo of 2017, Gomez holds five spots on this year’s most-liked posts of 2017 list.

Gomez’s most-liked post of 2017 was the picture of herself and actress Francia Raisa holding hands in their hospital beds. Gomez underwent a kidney transplant due to her struggle with lupus this summer and Raisa was her donor.

“There aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa,” Gomez captioned the post. “She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed.”

Ronaldo had the second most-liked post of 2017, which was taken in the hospital room after his girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez gave birth to their daughter Alana Martina.

A Alana Martina acaba de nascer! Tanto a Geo como a Alana estão muito bem! Estamos todos muito felizes! ❤️ A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Nov 12, 2017 at 12:19pm PST

Most-liked posts of 2017:

READ MORE: Cristiano Ronaldo statue revealed, Twitter has a field day

Justin Bieber earned all three spots on the most-liked Canadian celebrity posts this year.

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Feb 25, 2017 at 2:36pm PST

Most-liked Canadian celebrity posts of 2017

Venezuelan-American internet personality LeLe Pons took first place for the most-viewed Instagram Stories. Soccer star Neymar earned second place on the list, followed by Olga Igorevna Buzov, Kim Kardashian, Amanada Cherry and Chiara Ferragni.

Colombian singer Maluma earned seventh place on the most-viewed Instagram Stories list of 2017 but he also tops the list for Artists who garnered the most views on Instagram Stories in 2017.

READ MORE: Angela Lansbury says attractive women ‘must sometimes take the blame’ for sexual harassment

Accounts with the Most-viewed Instagram Stories of 2017

Methodology: Verified accounts with over 5 million followers who garnered the most views on Instagram Stories in 2017 (January present, global)

LeLe Pons (@lelepons) Neymar Jr. (@neymarjr) Olga Igorevna Buzov (@buzova86) Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian) Amanda Cerny (@amandacerny) Chiara Ferragni (@chiaraferragni) Maluma (@maluma) Anitta (@anitta) Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash)

Artists who garnered the most views on Instagram Stories in 2017

Maluma (@Maluma)

2. Anitta (@Anitta)

3. Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande)

4. J Balvin (@jbalvin)

5. Wesley Safadão (@wesleysafadao)

6. Pabllo Vittar (@pabllovittar)

7. Selena Gomez (@SelenaGomez)

8. Lucas Lucco (@lucaslucco)

9. Katy Perry (@katyperry)

10. Luísa Gerloff Sonza (@luisasonza)

READ MORE: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle joke around during engagement interview

The top Canadian hashtag goes to #love, with #Toronto coming in second.

Top Canadian Hashtags

#love #toronto #canada #instagood #photography #art #beautiful #travel #vancouver #nature

The Air Canada Centre is the most Instagrammed location in Canada for 2017, followed by Toronto Pearson International Airport.

Most Instagrammed Canadian locations of 2017

Air Canada Centre Toronto Pearson International Airport Rogers Centre Whistler Blackcomb Canada’s Wonderland CN Tower / La Tour CN Plateau Mont-Royal Vieux-Port de Montréal Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada Vancouver International Airport

Most Instagrammed Canadian Cities of 2017

Toronto, Ontario Montreal, Quebec Vancouver, British Columbia Calgary, Alberta Ottawa, Ontario Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada Edmonton, Alberta Niagara Falls, Ontario Winnipeg, Manitoba Victoria, British Columbia

Most Instagrammed days of 2017 in Canada

Labour Day: 9/4/17 Mother’s Day: 5/14/17 Canada Day: 7/1/17 Labour Day weekend: 9/3/17 Father’s Day: 6/18/17

READ MORE: Jennifer Lawrence admits she becomes ‘incredibly rude’ to avoid fans

Apart from the celebrity stats and Canadian stats, the site also said that Disneyland in Anaheim, California and Times Square in New York City were the most popular places among its more than 800 million active users over the past year. Other oft-Instagrammed spots include Central Park and the Eiffel Tower and Louvre museum in Paris.

Most-Instagrammed locations of 2017:

Please Note: The data above reflects findings from January 1, 2017 through November 17, 2017.