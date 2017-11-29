Jennifer Lawrence admits she becomes ‘incredibly rude’ to avoid fans

WARNING: This story contains graphic language.

Jennifer Lawrence says she becomes “incredibly rude” to avoid attention from her fans in public places.

The Hunger Games star was speaking to fellow actor Adam Sandler in a filmed interview series titled Actors on Actors for Variety magazine.

During their conversation, they addressed the subject of fans encroaching on their privacy.

“Once I enter a public place, I become incredibly rude,” Lawrence said. “I turn into a huge a**hole. That’s my only way of defending myself.”

Lawrence went on to say that she turns people away from her table and refuses selfie requests, telling people that it’s “her day off.” She demonstrated the glare and finger wag she gives people when they approach her.

“I say, ‘I’m not working today,’” she said.

Sandler laughed at Lawrence’s comments, asking her, “You get icy?”

He revealed that he was more accommodating to fans, letting them pull up chairs to his table.

“I sit them down, I feed them. I let them hang out with my kids,” Sandler joked.

He also said that he tries to dissuade people from taking selfies with him, telling them, “You don’t want that, man. What are you going to do with it?”

Lawrence said she thought the attention was worse for comedians because people “just assume they’re your best friend.”

She went on to say that she frequently walks her dog in New York’s Central Park but she gets more attention whenever she is with her comedian friend, Amy Schumer.

“That’s like my only defence,” Lawrence said. “One of my best friends is Amy Schumer. I take my dog to the park all the time, to Central Park. As soon as I meet her in the park, we’re f**ked.”