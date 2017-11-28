Angela Lansbury says attractive women ‘must sometimes take the blame’ for sexual harassment

Angela Lansbury made some controversial comments to Radio Times about how “there are two sides to this coin” of sexual harassment in Hollywood.

“We have to own up to the fact that women, since time immemorial, have gone out of their way to make themselves attractive,” the 92-year-old said. “And unfortunately it has backfired on us — and this is where we are today.”

“We must sometimes take blame, women. I really do think that,” she added. “Although it’s awful to say we can’t make ourselves look as attractive as possible without being knocked down and raped.”

“Should women be prepared for this? No, they shouldn’t have to be,” Lansbury said. “There’s no excuse for that. And I think it will stop now — it will have to. I think a lot of men must be very worried at this point.”

Lansbury said that blame should not be placed on the victims of harassment or assault, but the backlash has already begun across social media in light of her comments.

Her name began to trend on Twitter after her statements were published and they weren’t received all that well by many.

Patricia Arquette, among many others, was quick to criticize Lansbury for her remarks.

“When Angela (Lansbury) blames sexual assaults on victims being too attractive she needs a reminder 3 month old raped,” Arquette tweeted Tuesday.

“It doesn’t matter how young or old, how beautiful or homely,” she added. “Rapists rape. End of story.”

The majority of people who have spoken publicly about the Harvey Weinstein sexual harassment scandal, and many other stories about famous men that followed, have praised victims for coming forward.

Many other Twitter users are accusing Lansbury of victim blaming.

thing is, angela lansbury’s comments can’t be justified as ‘old fashioned views’ because VICTIM BLAMING HAS NEVER BEEN OK — D (@allig4torsky_) November 28, 2017

Angela Lansbury’s comments show an attitude that does real harm. But most of all I feel very sad for her and all the other women who have lived by these rules and placed blame at their own door and I think reactions should contain compassion and reflection on generational change. — Laura Waddell (@lauraewaddell) November 28, 2017

Angela Lansbury is cancelled pic.twitter.com/U4Flbn8OWj — Julia Macfarlane (@juliamacfarlane) November 28, 2017

Murder She Wrote would have been quite a different show if in each episode Angela Lansbury blamed the victim. — StanHengen (@StanHengen) November 28, 2017

Angela Lansbury went 92 years without being controversial but decided victim-blaming was the opinion to throw herself under the bus over. pic.twitter.com/WrRKsT5vOg — Hanna Flint (@HannaFlint) November 28, 2017

Lansbury’s comments were also rebuked by the organization Rape Crisis England & Wales, which said in a statement: “It is a deeply unhelpful myth that rape and other forms of sexual violence are caused or ‘provoked’ by women’s sexuality or ‘attractiveness.’”

Lansbury is best known for her role as Jessica Fletcher in the TV series, Murder, She Wrote. She will be in Disney’s Mary Poppins Returns as the Balloon Lady.