Grammys 2018: Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar, Bruno Mars lead nominations
The 2018 Grammy nominations were announced this morning and Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar, Bruno Mars and Childish Gambino lead the pack with the most nominations.
Jay-Z leads with eight nominations, while Lamar received seven nominations and pop singer-songwriter Bruno Mars earned six. Childish Gambino, also known as Emmy-winning actor and director Donald Glover, earned five nominations.
Justin Bieber, Alessia Cara, Leonard Cohen, Michael Bublé and Sarah McLachlan are among the Canadian nominees for this year’s Grammy Awards.
Bieber is up for his vocal contributions to Despacito, the global hit by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, which is in the running for record of the year, song of the year, and best pop duo and group performance.
Cara is also nominated in the song of the year category for her vocals on 1-800-273-8255, a song performed by rapper Logic and named for the U.S. suicide prevention hotline. The song is also nominated for best music video.
Cara grabbed another nod for the best new artist award and the best pop duo and group performance trophy for the song Stay, which she performed with Zedd.
Buble and McLachlan have nominations in the best traditional pop vocal album category. Buble is up for the deluxe edition of Nobody But Me and McLachlan for Wonderland, her second Christmas album.
Cohen is nominated in the best rock performance category for his song You Want It Darker and best American roots performance for the track Steer Your Way, both off his final album.
Lorde’s Melodrama LP is the only female album of the year nominee this year.
The Grammy Awards will air live from New York City’s Madison Square Garden on Jan. 28.
Check out the full list of Grammy 2018 nominees below.
Album Of The Year
Kendrick Lamar – DAMN.
Lorde – Melodrama
Jay-Z – 4:44
Childish Gambino – Awaken, My Love!
Bruno Mars – 24K Magic
Song Of The Year
Jay-Z – 4:44
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber – Despacito
Logic – 1-800-273-8255
Julia Michaels – Issues
Bruno Mars – That’s What I Like
Record Of The Year
Childish Gambino – Redbone
Jay-Z – The Story Of O.J.
Kendrick Lamar – Humble.
Bruno Mars – 24K Magic
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber – Despacito
Best New Artist
Alessia Cara
Khalid
Julia Michaels
Lil Uzi Vert
SZA
Pop
Best Pop Solo Performance
Kelly Clarkson – Love So Soft
Kesha – Praying
Lady Gaga – Million Reasons
P!nk – What About Us
Ed Sheeran – Shape Of You
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
The Chainsmokers & Coldplay – Something Just Like This
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber – Despacito
Imagine Dragons – Thunder
Portugal. The Man – Feel It Still
Zedd & Alessia Cara – Stay
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
(For albums containing at least 51 per cent playing time of new traditional pop recordings.)
Michael Bublé – Nobody But Me (Deluxe Version)
Bob Dylan – Triplicate
Seth MacFarlane – In Full Swing
Sarah McLachlan – Wonderland
Various Artists – Tony Bennett Celebrates 90
Best Pop Vocal Album
Coldplay – Kaleidoscope EP
Lana Del Rey – Lust For Life
Imagine Dragons – Evolve
Kesha – Rainbow
Lady Gaga – Joanne
Ed Sheeran – ÷ (Divide)
Dance/Electronic Music
Best Dance Recording
Bonobo Featuring Innov Gnawa – Bambro Koyo Ganda
Camelphat & Elderbrook – Cola
Gorillaz Featuring DRAM – Andromeda
LCD Soundsystem – Tonite
Odesza Featuring WYNNE & Mansionair – Line Of Sight
Best Dance/Electronic Album
Bonobo – Migration
Kraftwerk – 3-D The Catalogue
Mura Masa – Mura Masa
Odesza – A Moment Apart
Sylvan Esso – What Now
Contemporary Instrumental Album
The Jerry Douglas Band – What If
Alex Han – Spirit
Julian Lage & Chris Eldridge – Mount Royal
Jeff Lorber Fusion – Prototype
Antonio Sanchez – Bad Hombre
Rock Performance
Leonard Cohen – You Want It Darker
Chris Cornell – The Promise
Foo Fighters – Run
Kaleo – No Good
Nothing More – Go to War
Metal Performance
August Burns Red – Invisible Enemy
Body Count – Black Hoodie
Code Orange – Forever
Mastodon – Sultan’s Curse
Meshuggah – Clockworks
Rock Song
James Hetfield & Lars Ulrich, songwriters (Metallica) – Atlas, Rise!
JT Daly & Kristine Flaherty, songwriters (K.Flay) – Blood in the Cut
Ben Anderson, Jonny Hawkins, Will Hoffman, Daniel Oliver, David Pramik & Mark Vollelunga, songwriters (Nothing More) – Go to War
Foo Fighters, songwriters (Foo Fighters) – “Run”
Zachary Baker, Brian Haner, Matthew Sanders, Jonathan Seward & Brooks Wackerman, songwriters (Avenged Sevenfold) – The Stage
Rock Album
Mastodon – Emperor of Sand
Metallica – Hardwired…to Self-Destruct
Nothing More – The Stories We Tell Ourselves
Queens of the Stone Age – Villains
The War on Drugs – A Deeper Understanding
R&B Performance
Daniel Caesar featuring Kali Uchis – Get You
Kehlani – Distraction
Ledisi – High
Bruno Mars – That’s What I Like
SZA – The Weekend
Best Traditional R&B Performance
Laugh and Move On — the Baylor Project
Redbone — Childish Gambino
What I’m Feelin’ — Anthony Hamilton teaturing the Hamiltones
All the Way — Ledisi
Still — Mali Music
Best R&B Song
First Began — PJ Morton, songwriter (PJ Morton)
Location — Alfredo Gonzalez, Olatunji Ige, Samuel David Jiminez, Christopher McClenney, Khalid Robinson & Joshua Scruggs, songwriters (Khalid)
Redbone — Donald Glover & Ludwig Goransson, songwriters (Childish Gambino)
Supermodel — Tyran Donaldson, Terrence Henderson, Greg Landfair Jr., Solana Rowe & Pharrell Williams, songwriters (SZA)
That’s What I Like — Christopher Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Ray Charles McCullough II, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Romulus & Jonathan Yip, songwriters (Bruno Mars)
Best Urban Contemporary Album
Free 6lack — 6lack
Awaken, My Love! — Childish Gambino
American Teen — Khalid
Ctrl — SZA
Starboy — the Weeknd
Best R&B Album
Freudian — Daniel Caesar
Let Love Rule — Ledisi
24K Magic — Bruno Mars
Gumbo — PJ Morton
Feel the Real — Musiq Soulchild
Best Rap Performance
Bounce Back — Big Sean
Bodak Yellow — Cardi B
4:44 — Jay-Z
Humble. — Kendrick Lamar
Bad and Boujee — Migos featuring Lil Uzi Vert
Best Rap/Sung Performance
Prblms — 6lack
Crew — Goldlink featuring Brent Faiyaz & Shy Glizzy
Family Feud — Jay-Z featuring Beyoncé
Loyalty. — Kendrick Lamar featuring Rihanna
Love Galore — SZA featuring Travis Scott
Best Rap Song
Bodak Yellow — Dieuson Octave, Klenord Raphael, Shaftizm, Jordan Thorpe, Washpoppin & J White, songwriters (Cardi B)
Chase Me — Judah Bauer, Brian Burton, Hector Delgado, Jaime Meline, Antwan Patton, Michael Render, Russell Simins & Jon Spencer, songwriters (Danger Mouse featuring Run the Jewels & Big Boi)
Humble. — K. Duckworth, Asheton Hogan & M. Williams II, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar)
Sassy — E. Gabouer & M. Evans, songwriters (Rapsody)
The Story of O.J. — Shawn Carter & Dion Wilson, songwriters (Jay-Z)
Best Rap Album
4:44 — Jay-Z
Damn. — Kendrick Lamar
Culture — Migos
Laila’s Wisdom — Rapsody
Flower Boy — Tyler, the Creator
Best Country Solo Performance
Body Like a Back Road — Sam Hunt
Losing You — Alison Krauss
Tin Man — Miranda Lambert
I Could Use a Love Song — Maren Morris
Either Way — Chris Stapleton
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
It Ain’t My Fault — Brothers Osborne
My Old Man — Zac Brown Band
You Look Good — Lady Antebellum
Better Man — Little Big Town
Drinkin’ Problem — Midland
Best Country Song
Better Man — Taylor Swift, songwriter (Little Big Town)
Body Like a Back Road — Zach Crowell, Sam Hunt, Shane McAnally & Josh Osborne, songwriters (Sam Hunt)
Broken Halos — Mike Henderson & Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Chris Stapleton)
Drinkin’ Problem — Jess Carson, Cameron Duddy, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne & Mark Wystrach, songwriters (Midland)
Tin Man — Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert & Jon Randall, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)
Best Country Album
Cosmic Hallelujah — Kenny Chesney
Heart Break — Lady Antebellum
The Breaker — Little Big Town
Life Changes — Thomas Rhett
From a Room: Volume 1 — Chris Stapleton
