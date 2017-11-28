Grammys 2018: Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar, Bruno Mars lead nominations

The 2018 Grammy nominations were announced this morning and Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar, Bruno Mars and Childish Gambino lead the pack with the most nominations.

Jay-Z leads with eight nominations, while Lamar received seven nominations and pop singer-songwriter Bruno Mars earned six. Childish Gambino, also known as Emmy-winning actor and director Donald Glover, earned five nominations.

Justin Bieber, Alessia Cara, Leonard Cohen, Michael Bublé and Sarah McLachlan are among the Canadian nominees for this year’s Grammy Awards.

Bieber is up for his vocal contributions to Despacito, the global hit by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, which is in the running for record of the year, song of the year, and best pop duo and group performance.

Cara is also nominated in the song of the year category for her vocals on 1-800-273-8255, a song performed by rapper Logic and named for the U.S. suicide prevention hotline. The song is also nominated for best music video.

Cara grabbed another nod for the best new artist award and the best pop duo and group performance trophy for the song Stay, which she performed with Zedd.

Buble and McLachlan have nominations in the best traditional pop vocal album category. Buble is up for the deluxe edition of Nobody But Me and McLachlan for Wonderland, her second Christmas album.

Cohen is nominated in the best rock performance category for his song You Want It Darker and best American roots performance for the track Steer Your Way, both off his final album.

Lorde’s Melodrama LP is the only female album of the year nominee this year.

The Grammy Awards will air live from New York City’s Madison Square Garden on Jan. 28.

Check out the full list of Grammy 2018 nominees below.

Album Of The Year

Kendrick Lamar – DAMN.

Lorde – Melodrama

Jay-Z – 4:44

Childish Gambino – Awaken, My Love!

Bruno Mars – 24K Magic

Song Of The Year

Jay-Z – 4:44

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber – Despacito

Logic – 1-800-273-8255

Julia Michaels – Issues

Bruno Mars – That’s What I Like

Record Of The Year

Childish Gambino – Redbone

Jay-Z – The Story Of O.J.

Kendrick Lamar – Humble.

Bruno Mars – 24K Magic

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber – Despacito

Best New Artist

Alessia Cara

Khalid

Julia Michaels

Lil Uzi Vert

SZA

Pop

Best Pop Solo Performance

Kelly Clarkson – Love So Soft

Kesha – Praying

Lady Gaga – Million Reasons

P!nk – What About Us

Ed Sheeran – Shape Of You

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

The Chainsmokers & Coldplay – Something Just Like This

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber – Despacito

Imagine Dragons – Thunder

Portugal. The Man – Feel It Still

Zedd & Alessia Cara – Stay

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

(For albums containing at least 51 per cent playing time of new traditional pop recordings.)

Michael Bublé – Nobody But Me (Deluxe Version)

Bob Dylan – Triplicate

Seth MacFarlane – In Full Swing

Sarah McLachlan – Wonderland

Various Artists – Tony Bennett Celebrates 90

Best Pop Vocal Album

Coldplay – Kaleidoscope EP

Lana Del Rey – Lust For Life

Imagine Dragons – Evolve

Kesha – Rainbow

Lady Gaga – Joanne

Ed Sheeran – ÷ (Divide)

Dance/Electronic Music

Best Dance Recording

Bonobo Featuring Innov Gnawa – Bambro Koyo Ganda

Camelphat & Elderbrook – Cola

Gorillaz Featuring DRAM – Andromeda

LCD Soundsystem – Tonite

Odesza Featuring WYNNE & Mansionair – Line Of Sight

Best Dance/Electronic Album

Bonobo – Migration

Kraftwerk – 3-D The Catalogue

Mura Masa – Mura Masa

Odesza – A Moment Apart

Sylvan Esso – What Now

Contemporary Instrumental Album

The Jerry Douglas Band – What If

Alex Han – Spirit

Julian Lage & Chris Eldridge – Mount Royal

Jeff Lorber Fusion – Prototype

Antonio Sanchez – Bad Hombre

Rock Performance

Leonard Cohen – You Want It Darker

Chris Cornell – The Promise

Foo Fighters – Run

Kaleo – No Good

Nothing More – Go to War

Metal Performance

August Burns Red – Invisible Enemy

Body Count – Black Hoodie

Code Orange – Forever

Mastodon – Sultan’s Curse

Meshuggah – Clockworks

Rock Song

James Hetfield & Lars Ulrich, songwriters (Metallica) – Atlas, Rise!

JT Daly & Kristine Flaherty, songwriters (K.Flay) – Blood in the Cut

Ben Anderson, Jonny Hawkins, Will Hoffman, Daniel Oliver, David Pramik & Mark Vollelunga, songwriters (Nothing More) – Go to War

Foo Fighters, songwriters (Foo Fighters) – “Run”

Zachary Baker, Brian Haner, Matthew Sanders, Jonathan Seward & Brooks Wackerman, songwriters (Avenged Sevenfold) – The Stage

Rock Album

Mastodon – Emperor of Sand

Metallica – Hardwired…to Self-Destruct

Nothing More – The Stories We Tell Ourselves

Queens of the Stone Age – Villains

The War on Drugs – A Deeper Understanding

R&B Performance

Daniel Caesar featuring Kali Uchis – Get You

Kehlani – Distraction

Ledisi – High

Bruno Mars – That’s What I Like

SZA – The Weekend

Best Traditional R&B Performance

Laugh and Move On — the Baylor Project

Redbone — Childish Gambino

What I’m Feelin’ — Anthony Hamilton teaturing the Hamiltones

All the Way — Ledisi

Still — Mali Music

Best R&B Song

First Began — PJ Morton, songwriter (PJ Morton)

Location — Alfredo Gonzalez, Olatunji Ige, Samuel David Jiminez, Christopher McClenney, Khalid Robinson & Joshua Scruggs, songwriters (Khalid)

Redbone — Donald Glover & Ludwig Goransson, songwriters (Childish Gambino)

Supermodel — Tyran Donaldson, Terrence Henderson, Greg Landfair Jr., Solana Rowe & Pharrell Williams, songwriters (SZA)

That’s What I Like — Christopher Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Ray Charles McCullough II, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Romulus & Jonathan Yip, songwriters (Bruno Mars)

Best Urban Contemporary Album

Free 6lack — 6lack

Awaken, My Love! — Childish Gambino

American Teen — Khalid

Ctrl — SZA

Starboy — the Weeknd

Best R&B Album

Freudian — Daniel Caesar

Let Love Rule — Ledisi

24K Magic — Bruno Mars

Gumbo — PJ Morton

Feel the Real — Musiq Soulchild

Best Rap Performance

Bounce Back — Big Sean

Bodak Yellow — Cardi B

4:44 — Jay-Z

Humble. — Kendrick Lamar

Bad and Boujee — Migos featuring Lil Uzi Vert

Best Rap/Sung Performance

Prblms — 6lack

Crew — Goldlink featuring Brent Faiyaz & Shy Glizzy

Family Feud — Jay-Z featuring Beyoncé

Loyalty. — Kendrick Lamar featuring Rihanna

Love Galore — SZA featuring Travis Scott

Best Rap Song

Bodak Yellow — Dieuson Octave, Klenord Raphael, Shaftizm, Jordan Thorpe, Washpoppin & J White, songwriters (Cardi B)

Chase Me — Judah Bauer, Brian Burton, Hector Delgado, Jaime Meline, Antwan Patton, Michael Render, Russell Simins & Jon Spencer, songwriters (Danger Mouse featuring Run the Jewels & Big Boi)

Humble. — K. Duckworth, Asheton Hogan & M. Williams II, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar)

Sassy — E. Gabouer & M. Evans, songwriters (Rapsody)

The Story of O.J. — Shawn Carter & Dion Wilson, songwriters (Jay-Z)

Best Rap Album

4:44 — Jay-Z

Damn. — Kendrick Lamar

Culture — Migos

Laila’s Wisdom — Rapsody

Flower Boy — Tyler, the Creator

Best Country Solo Performance

Body Like a Back Road — Sam Hunt

Losing You — Alison Krauss

Tin Man — Miranda Lambert

I Could Use a Love Song — Maren Morris

Either Way — Chris Stapleton

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

It Ain’t My Fault — Brothers Osborne

My Old Man — Zac Brown Band

You Look Good — Lady Antebellum

Better Man — Little Big Town

Drinkin’ Problem — Midland

Best Country Song

Better Man — Taylor Swift, songwriter (Little Big Town)

Body Like a Back Road — Zach Crowell, Sam Hunt, Shane McAnally & Josh Osborne, songwriters (Sam Hunt)

Broken Halos — Mike Henderson & Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Chris Stapleton)

Drinkin’ Problem — Jess Carson, Cameron Duddy, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne & Mark Wystrach, songwriters (Midland)

Tin Man — Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert & Jon Randall, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)

Best Country Album

Cosmic Hallelujah — Kenny Chesney

Heart Break — Lady Antebellum

The Breaker — Little Big Town

Life Changes — Thomas Rhett

From a Room: Volume 1 — Chris Stapleton

—With files from the Canadian Press