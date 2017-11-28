Prince Harry, Meghan Markle joke around during engagement interview

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s joint engagement interview was released on Monday, in which the pair discussed everything from their first date to the proposal and everything in between.

Now an unaired clip from their engagement interview has been released by the BBC, showing them joking around after their mics were taken off once their interview had wrapped.

The duo laughs and mimics the same silly pose while sitting side by side, with Markle never letting go of Harry’s hand.

Harry appears to be telling a story while the 36-year-old actress jokingly rests her head on her hands while looking up at her fiancé, then they both begin laughing.

During the interview, Harry said, “The fact that I fell in love with Meghan so incredibly quickly was sort of confirmation to me that everything, all the stars were aligned, everything was just perfect. It was this beautiful woman just sort of literally tripped and fell into my life, I fell into her life.”

A few months into the relationship, Harry said he had to have “some pretty frank conversations” with Markle about how her life may change when she becomes part of his family.

He added: “But I know that at the end of the day she chooses me, and I choose her, and therefore whatever we have to tackle together or individually we’ll always be us together as a team, so I think she’s capable… she’s capable of anything.”

The couple mentioned that Markle had met the Queen twice, and she described her as an “incredible woman.”

Harry and Markle will have a May wedding at Windsor Castle’s St. George’s Chapel.

Windsor Castle, west of London, is one of Queen Elizabeth’s main residences. The 15th-century chapel is as historic but more intimate than Westminster Abbey, where Harry’s older brother William married Kate Middleton in 2011.

Harry, who is fifth in line to the throne, and American actress Markle have been dating for about a year and a half.

Watch the engagement interview outtakes in the video above.

—With files from the Canadian Press