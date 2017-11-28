Boy born without arms, legs walks for the first time: ‘Nothing will stop him’

It’s a video that has left Texas mom Katie Whiddon feeling proud.

Last week, Whiddon posted a video on her Facebook page of her four-year-old son Camden walking for the first time.

“With some coaching and a pep talk from his daddy, Camden finally learned how to walk,” she wrote on the social media site. “I cried like a baby! I’ve been looking forward to this moment for the past four years and it finally happened! I am SO proud of Camden.”

In the video, the little boy is seen walking slowly towards his father, Cole, who is cheering him on from the other end.

In the viral video, which now has over 64,000 views, Camden even shouts out, “I’m walking.”

Camden was born without full-grown arm and legs and was diagnosed with Amelia-phocomelia syndrome. In her blog, Whiddon wrote Camden has both of his humeri (bone of the upper arm), but does not have a radius bone or an ulna bone on either of his arms.

“While I was pregnant with him, his right humerus was growing two to three weeks behind and his left humerus was growing about nine weeks behind,” she wrote. “Camden also only has a few inches of femur on his left hip. He does not have femur on his right side or tibia or fibula bones on either side.”

According to the Oman Medical Journal, fetal amelia is an extremely rare birth defect.

“Prenatal diagnosis including detailed ultrasound and amniocentesis play a major role in counselling parents with fetal anomalies,” authors in the 2012 report wrote.

‘Nervous at first’

Speaking to Storyful about his first walk, Whiddon said Camden was nervous at first, so Cole put both of his hands in front of his son and told him to move forward one hip at a time.

“Then Camden did it on his own! I was so overcome with emotion and pride for my strong boy that all I could do was cry and tell him how proud I was,” she continued.

“Capturing this special milestone on camera has been a great blessing because we can continue to show the world how capable Camden is. Nothing will stop him.”

Social media users react

On Facebook, hundreds of users shared kind words about Camden’s big accomplishment, sharing how proud they were of the four-year-old.

“Sweet boy, I’m glad he’s got such a positive community, including adults ‘like him’ to provide such encouragement! Way to go, Camden,” user Jackie Chapa wrote.

“I’ve already watched it 20 times this morning. And I’m at work and having a hard time because I’m crying. I love these kids so much,” user Dee MacLennan Greene wrote.

“Camden, if I could share one piece of advice with you, it would be to never, ever, ever change. You are just so perfect, big man! Your family is truly blessed to have you and have so much to be proud of. Keep up the good work buddy, we love following you and all your accomplishments and triumph,” user Natalie Weimer wrote.

Others even shared pictures of their own children in similar situations like Camden’s.

On her blog, Whiddon says Camden can draw, paint, sit up by himself, feed himself and wash his own face and teeth.

“He picks his nose, thinks farts are funny, never stops talking, and is always messing with his younger sister.”

To see more of Camden’s adventures, check out the family’s Facebook page Admirably Diverse — A Sibling Adventure.

