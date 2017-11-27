Crime
Thieves steal nearly US$300,000 of vodka from L.A. Distillery

Los Angeles police are using surveillance camera footage to help find thieves who were seen breaking into a downtown distillery and stealing more than 6,800 litres of vodka.

Investigators say the suspects sawed through deadbolts to get inside a storage room at the Fog Shots distillery.

Over 6,800 liters of pre-packaged vodka shots were stolen from the Fog Shots vodka factory in L.A.

Two different security cameras recorded the heist.

The first one captured the three men plotting outside the distillery before an unmasked suspect spotted the CCTV camera, climbed a razor wire fence and knocked it over.

The second video shows a man jumping on the roof and slowly crawling around before he hits the camera.

A company representative, Art Gukasayan, told media the thieves made away with about 90 per cent of the company’s holiday inventory, worth about $278,000.

Gukasayan added that selling the product is futile because each bottle has a barcode, though the company worried that the thieves might try to sell to underage kids.

With files from the Associated Press

