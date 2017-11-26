Caught on camera: New Jersey police officer rolls away from being hit by car

All it took for a New Jersey police officer to avoid a potential tragedy was a roll, and the entire incident was caught on dashcam video.

Earlier in November, officer Kyle Rickvalsky of the Manchester Police was investigating a crash involving a struck deer.

Police say Rickvalsky observed a vehicle approaching the passenger side of his patrol car which was pulled to the side of the road with rear emergency lights on, “shining bright as the upcoming holiday lights.” When he headed for the driver side of his vehicle, the oncoming vehicle swerved to avoid colliding with his, but was then heading straight towards him.

“With some quick thinking and ninja-like reflexes, Rickvalsky was able to dive and roll out of the way of a vehicle that failed to move over,” police wrote in a Facebook post.

In dashcam footage released by police, Rickvalsky is seen on screen walking to his vehicle. His voice is then heard on the footage shouting “hey”, before he is seen rolling in front of his car. Moments later, a vehicle then drives past the officer. The video then switches to a rear dashcam, which shows a vehicle approaching the back of the patrol car before Rickvalsky’s shouting causes the oncoming vehicle to swerve out of the way.

The officer informed dispatch of the incident and the vehicle in question was stopped shortly after by police and issued a violation.

Rickvalsky only received a few scrapes in the incident, police say. But they are reminding people to slow down and move over — if it’s safe — when they see flashing lights on the side of the road.