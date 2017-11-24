Australian woman escapes being hit by train in last-second rescue

Dramatic CCTV footage has been released showing a woman being saved from rail tracks, just moments before a train arrives at a station in Melbourne, Australia.

The footage shows the woman walking across the tracks on Tuesday and attempting to climb up to the platform.

Three police officers rush to help her and manage to pull her up only seconds before a train comes rushing into the station.

“When we seen her on the tracks we just sprinted over and I guess we were lucky enough to be able to grab her on time,” Melbourne Protective Services officer Steve Goldman said.

It’s not clear why the woman was on the tracks. Local media suggest she may have been under the influence of alcohol.

“I believe if we were on the other side of the platform, which we would have been if we were not talking to the group of people she wouldn’t be here,” Melbourne Protective Services officer Ben Mitchell added.