Blind man waits at Colorado train station, hoping to find stranger who saved his life

After a stranger pulled him from in front of a moving train last week, a blind Colorado man is hoping to track down his Guardian Angel the only way he knows how.

Armed with a sign reading “I’m looking for the young man who saved my life,” Mike Wyatt waited at the Peoria train station in Aurora, Colo., on Monday, hoping he might run into his mystery benefactor.

“I am so stoked right now thinking that guy is going to come down that ramp [from the platform],” Wyatt told KUSA News in Colorado.

Wyatt’s near-miss took place at the station Nov. 9. Security camera footage released by Regional Transportation District (RTD) shows what happened, or nearly happened: Wyatt is seen walking unknowingly towards the train tracks on the R line as a train approaches. A stranger reaches out to grab him and pull him from the train’s path, as it passes by just moments later.

“It really feels like someone is watching over me,” Wyatt told KUSA. “I will be always remembering this man and his kindness.”

RAW VIDEO: Blind Colorado man pulled from in front of an oncoming train by a fellow bystander

Wyatt says he doesn’t know anything about the Good Samaritan, including his name, what he looks like beyond what was captured on security camera footage, or where he lives.

All he knows is one day last week he took the train from this station. With some luck, he may again – and Wyatt will be able to thank the man personally.

“You live and you die,” Wyatt said. “It’s what you do in between, and this young man did a great thing for me and that’s what I want to say to him ‘thank you.’”