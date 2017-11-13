Calgary teen rescues stranger who fell on CTrain tracks

Eighteen-year-old Liam Hodgson is reluctant to call himself a hero even though he put himself in potential danger to save someone he didn’t know.

On Saturday night, he and some friends were waiting for the CTrain at the Chinook station when it happened.

“I just hear a thump on the tracks and someone yells, ‘Get that guy off the tracks,’ Hodgson recalled.

The stranger had fallen onto the tracks below and the teenager didn’t hesitate to help.

“My adrenaline was going because I was worried a train was coming.”

With the help of others, he rescued the man and pulled him to safety.

“We grabbed him. One guy grabbed his legs and I grabbed his shoulders and hoisted him up,” Hodgson said.

Because no CTrain was actually involved, Calgary Transit officials didn’t receive a report, however, they did release a statement about the incident to Global News.

“We don’t advise anyone to go on the tracks because they can endanger themselves,” the statement reads.

“We have help phones at every station platform connecting customers to our staff immediately, so it’s always safest to use the help phone.”

Paramedics assisted the man who had fallen and took him to hospital for treatment.