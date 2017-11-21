Off-duty Brazilian cop shoots, kills 2 robbery suspects while holding infant son

When two men armed with guns tried to rob a store in Brazil, an off-duty police officer found himself in the terrifying situation of engaging them in a close-quarters gun battle – while holding his infant son.

According to the Sao Paulo State Police, Sgt. Rafael Souza entered a pharmacy in Campo Limpo Paulista, Brazil with his wife and infant son on Nov. 18.

While they were shopping, police say two men entered the store wearing hoods, produced pistols, and demanded cash.

According to local media, Souza identified himself to the two men as a police officer. One of them turned their weapon on him, prompting him to draw his own pistol.

Security cameras inside the store recorded what happened next, as Souza and the two men engaged in a close-quarters gun battle inside the store – all while Souza still had his infant son in his arms.

Exclusive: Ontario mother ‘in hell’ after babysitter charged for breaking infant’s leg

According to police, the added weight of carrying his son and the element of surprise did nothing to deter Souza’s accuracy, as police say he fatally shot both suspects during the exchange of gunfire.

Neither the officer nor his family was injured.

After several moments of gunfire, Souza rushes off to detain the two downed men – before sheepishly returning to his wife to drop off his son.

The two victims were identified as Jefferson Alves, 24, and Italo Creato, 22. Police are conducting an internal review of Souza’s use of deadly force and say he is undergoing psychological monitoring in the wake of the shooting.