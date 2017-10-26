Police investigating after Toronto-area driver recorded reversing down busy road
Peel Regional Police are investigating after video emerged on social media showing a Brampton, Ont., driver reversing down a busy street.
A second video also showed the driver making a left-hand turn through an intersection as other vehicles honked.
The videos where shared by user Shinda Singh on Tuesday, with the captions, “Meanwhile in Brampton…” and “From another angle…”
Singh told local media that the car was travelling south on Dixie Road, a busy street.
Twitter users responded to the video in disbelief, along with one who alleged to have spoken with the unidentified motorist while he was driving in reverse.
Singh told Global News that he did not record the videos. A Twitter user identified as “JR” responded to one of tweeted videos claiming ownership.
Police said they are working to gather more information from Singh and attempting to identify the person who shot the video, along with license plate of the vehicle involved in the incident.
Police added that they believe this was a “recent incident.”
“Obviously this is a very dangerous incident and we urge the public to contact police if they witness that behaviour,” said Peel police media relations officer Baljit Saini.
