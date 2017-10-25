Four charged, additional suspects sought after nighttime thefts from vehicles in King City

Four people have been charged and additional suspects are being sought following multiple thefts from vehicles in King City last month.

York Regional Police said the thefts happened at night and that the targeted vehicles were in the area of Keele Street, south of King Road.

Police allege that suspects were able to enter vehicles through unlocked doors in some cases, and had broken windows to gain entry in others. Valuables that had been left inside the parked vehicles were stolen, police said.

In one case, a bag was stolen that contained keys to a vehicle. Police allege that suspects had returned a few days later and used the keys to take the vehicle out for a joy ride.

Investigators said surveillance video that had been provided by some of the homeowners in the area was instrumental in tracking down suspects. The video showed figures checking cars in the neighbourhood for valuables.

Additional surveillance footage has been released and police hope the public can assist them in identifying additional suspects.

York police have charged Paige Henri, 25, of no fixed address with theft from a motor vehicle, possession of break-in instruments, possession of property obtained by crime and failing to comply with recognizance.

As well, Joshua Pilling, 22, of King City; Zackery Pilling, 23, of King City; and Cody Strong, 27, of Innisfil have been charged with theft of a motor vehicle, possession of property obtained by crime as well as mischief.

Drivers are being reminded to lock their vehicle doors and to remove all valuables from inside when left unattended.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-866-876-5423, ext.7141 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).