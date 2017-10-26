Crime
October 26, 2017 5:59 am

Driver facing charges after Toronto police cruiser rear-ended on Hwy. 401

By Web Producer  Global News

Toronto police said a black Audi collided into the back bumper of the police cruiser on Oct. 26, 2017.

Jason Scott/Global News
A A

A woman is facing impaired driving charges after a Toronto police cruiser was rear-ended on Highway 401.

The incident happened around 3 a.m. Thursday in the westbound collector lanes at Kennedy Road.

Toronto police said a black Audi collided into the back bumper of the police cruiser.

Police said the officers in the vehicle suffered minor injuries. The driver of the black Audi was not hurt.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
black Audi
Collision
highway 401
Impaired Driving
police crash
Police Cruiser
police cruiser rear-ended

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News