Driver facing charges after Toronto police cruiser rear-ended on Hwy. 401
A A
A woman is facing impaired driving charges after a Toronto police cruiser was rear-ended on Highway 401.
The incident happened around 3 a.m. Thursday in the westbound collector lanes at Kennedy Road.
Toronto police said a black Audi collided into the back bumper of the police cruiser.
Police said the officers in the vehicle suffered minor injuries. The driver of the black Audi was not hurt.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.