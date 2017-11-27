Rick Zamperin: Argos shock the world and win Grey Cup

Another classic.

You can make an argument that the 105th Grey Cup may have been one of the greatest CFL championships of all-time.

Either way, there’s no doubt the newly crowned champion Toronto Argonauts and the Calgary Stampeders put on a show in snowy Ottawa.

The Grey Cup is Canadiana, an important fabric in our country’s proud sports tapestry.

And how much more Canadian can you get with snow falling in the nation’s capital and Shania Twain playing the halftime show after an epic entrance on a dog sled?

We saw a Grey Cup record 100 yard catch when Toronto’s Ricky Ray dropped a deep pass into the hands of game MVP DeVier Posey who ran the rest of the way for a touchdown.

We also had a 109 yard fumble return for a touchdown by Toronto’s Cassius Vaughn, also a Grey Cup record, a remarkable play that snuffed out what looked like was going to be a go ahead 4th quarter touchdown drive by the Stamps.

Calgary QB Bo Levi Mitchell, with his team already in field goal range to potentially tie the game and give us back-to-back Grey Cup overtime games, was intercepted in the endzone by Toronto’s Matt Black in the dying seconds of the game to clinch a 27-24 win for the Double Blue.

It is Ray’s fourth Grey Cup victory, the most by a starting quarterback in CFL history, cementing his status as one of the league’s all-time great players.

After finishing last in the Canadian Football League in 2016, to bringing in general manager Jim Popp and Marc Trestman late in the off-season, it has been one incredible ride for the Argonauts.