Mayors Tory and Nenshi tease each other on Twitter ahead of Grey Cup
A reporter tweeted that Jim Watson, the mayor of Ottawa, which is hosting the Grey Cup, would be supporting the Toronto Argonauts with his hometown Ottawa Redblacks being eliminated in the CFL East’s semifinal.
Toronto Mayor John Tory replied to the tweet, welcoming Watson to the Argonauts’ fanbase.
“Plenty of room on the Toronto Argos bandwagon for you, Mayor Watson. Glad to have the #GreyCup host city mayor advantage!,” said Tory adding the hashtags #ArgosFootball #GoodLuckArgos.
Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi quoted Tory’s tweet, taking a shot at the Argonauts’ low attendance numbers in Toronto.
“Of course there is plenty of room on that bandwagon, since there’s never been anyone actually on it,” said Nenshi.
