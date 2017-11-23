Toronto police release shocking surveillance video of mugging, search for suspect

Toronto police have released disturbing surveillance video in their search for the suspect accused of an assault in a parking garage near Bay and College streets.

The video shows a man following a woman up a ramp before attempting to grab her bag. The woman fought to hold onto the bag and was knocked to the ground, thrown about and dragged back down the ramp in the altercation.

READ MORE: 2 Toronto police officers injured while arresting assault suspect in city’s east end

Police say the man also sprayed the woman, in her 50s, with an unknown substance.

Police say he was stopped by a passersby, but were not able to say whether the suspect made away with the bag.

READ MORE: Man arrested after passengers sprayed with unknown substance on Toronto subway train

The suspect is described as 35-45 years old and was wearing a brown jacket and beige pants at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).