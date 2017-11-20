Man arrested after passengers sprayed with unknown substance on Toronto subway train

Toronto police have charged a 26-year-old man with assault after passengers were sprayed with an unknown substance aboard a Toronto subway train.

Officers responded to a call for an assault at Spadina subway station around 1:45 p.m. on Friday.

Police were told two passengers were travelling northbound when they were approached by an unknown man. He allegedly sprayed them with an unknown substance.

READ MORE: Mop bucket water dumped on Toronto subway passenger during fight

One of the passengers suffered redness and irritation to the eyes and was treated at an area hospital for the exposure.

Tristan Anthony Miller of Toronto was arrested on Nov. 19 and charged with two counts of assault with a weapon and two counts of administer noxious substance

He was scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

–With a file from Briana Carnegie