2 people assaulted with unknown substance on Toronto subway train

Police are searching for a man accused of assaulting two passengers on Toronto’s subway system with an unknown substance.

Toronto police said they would also like to issue a caution after the incident on the Spadina line around 1:45 p.m. on Friday.

Officers responded to a call for an assault at Spadina subway station and were told two passengers were travelling northbound when they were approached by an unknown man. He allegedly sprayed them with an unknown substance.

One of the passengers suffered redness and irritation to the eyes and was treated at an area hospital for the exposure.



Public Sfty Alert, Man Wntd In Asslt W/ A Weapon Invest, N…nd Spadina Line — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) November 18, 2017

The suspect’s photo has now been released by police.

He’s described as standing 6′ tall, wearing a black leather jacket, a grey hoodie, black pants and dark shoes with white laces. At the time, he was carrying a small spray bottle.

If the man is located, police warn not to approach him but to call 911 immediately as he’s considered violent and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).