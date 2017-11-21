2 Toronto police officers injured while arresting assault suspect in city’s east end
A pair of Toronto police officers suffered non-life-threatening injuries while responding to an assault call in the city’s east end late Tuesday afternoon.
Toronto police said they got the call to Dawes Road and Gower Street just after 4 p.m. after reports that a woman had been attacked by a man. The suspect fled the scene and later returned, with further reports indicating he may have been armed.
Police said the woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the attack.
An update from police said officers on scene had located the suspect. A foot pursuit and violent struggle ensued with the suspect now in custody.
Police said the suspect and two officers were transported to hospital for treatment.
Paramedics told Global News that two patients were transported to hospital with minor injuries, including a 35-year-old man and 47-year-old woman.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
