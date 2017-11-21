Laser pointed at cockpits of 2 incoming planes at Halifax airport: RCMP

Halifax District RCMP are investigating three incidents where a green laser was pointed at the cockpits of two incoming planes as well as at a police cruiser.

According to police, they were called just after 11 p.m. Monday after two pilots reported a green laser was pointed directly into their cockpits as they were landing at Halifax Stanfield International Airport.

RCMP searched the areas around Grand Lake, Goffs and Enfield near the airport but did not find any suspects.

An hour later, an off-duty RCMP officer driving on Highway 2 in Enfield also reported being targeted by a green laser.

“Such actions are dangerous and jeopardize the safety of the passengers and crew on these flights,” said RCMP Cpl. Dal Hutchinson in a statement.

“As well, it can result in charges under the Aeronautics Act which can result in a fine up $100,000.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Halifax District RCMP at 902-490-5020 or contact Crime Stoppers to submit a tip anonymously.

