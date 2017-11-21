Crime
November 21, 2017 11:24 am
Updated: November 21, 2017 11:25 am

Laser pointed at cockpits of 2 incoming planes at Halifax airport: RCMP

Rebecca Lau | Global News By Reporter  Global News

FILE - RCMP are investigating after two pilots at the Halifax Stanfield International Airport reported a green laser was aimed into their cockpit during landing on Monday.

File/ Global News
A A

Halifax District RCMP are investigating three incidents where a green laser was pointed at the cockpits of two incoming planes as well as at a police cruiser.

According to police, they were called just after 11 p.m. Monday after two pilots reported a green laser was pointed directly into their cockpits as they were landing at  Halifax Stanfield International Airport.

Story continues below

READ: Police issue warning after lasers pointed at planes near Toronto Pearson Airport

RCMP searched the areas around Grand Lake, Goffs and Enfield near the airport but did not find any suspects.

An hour later, an off-duty RCMP officer driving on Highway 2 in Enfield also reported being targeted by a green laser.

“Such actions are dangerous and jeopardize the safety of the passengers and crew on these flights,” said RCMP Cpl. Dal Hutchinson in a statement.

“As well, it can result in charges under the Aeronautics Act which can result in a fine up $100,000.”

WATCH: Laser crackdown calls after UK plane diverted

Anyone with information is asked to call Halifax District RCMP at 902-490-5020 or contact Crime Stoppers to submit a tip anonymously.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Aeronautics Act
Enfield District RCMP
Halifax District RCMP
Halifax Stanfield International Airport
Laser
laser pointed
laser pointed at plane
Nova Scotia
plane laser
RCMP

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News