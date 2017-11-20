Police issue warning after lasers pointed at planes near Toronto Pearson Airport

Toronto police responded to complaints of lasers being pointed at planes near Toronto Pearson Airport on Sunday.

Police said they received reports of lasers directed at planes that were landing and taking off around 6 p.m.

Police said they managed to pinpoint the origin of the lasers to an area near Lanyard Park and Beaumond Heights Park.

When officers arrived on scene, they were unable to locate the person or persons responsible for the acts.

Police said lasers pointers can potentially blind pilots and are reminding people that doing so is illegal.

According to federal regulations, anyone caught pointing a laser at an aircraft can face a fine of up to $100,000, five years in prison, or both.