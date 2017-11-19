Man found dead in south Edmonton industrial area, homicide detectives investigating

Edmonton homicide detectives are investigating the suspicious death of a man found in an industrial area on the south side Sunday evening.

The man’s body was found outdoors at around 5 p.m., near 65 Street and 99 Avenue, just north of Argyll Road, in the CPR Irvine area.

A half dozen police vehicles and a semi truck could be seen in the area, which is close to the train tracks which runs up the south side of the city.

The homicide section is leading the investigation.

An autopsy had not yet been scheduled and police said no further information would be available Sunday evening.

Anyone who may have witnessed suspicious activity in the area is asked to call the EPS Complaint Line at 780-423-4567 or the Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.