Winnipeg Blue Bombers re-sign pair of pending free agent offensive linemen

WINNIPEG – With a long list of free agents this winter Winnipeg Blue Bombers general manager Kyle Walters went right to work.

The Bombers announced they’ve signed pending free agent offensive linemen Jermarcus Hardrick and Patrick Neufeld to contract extensions.

Hardrick, 27, agreed to a one-year contract extension after playing the last two seasons in Winnipeg. He helped the club lead the league in rushing last season. Hardrick has also proven to be durable as he started all 18 games at right guard in 2017.

“I’m having the most fun of my life playing football right now,” Hardrick said through a media release. “This is one big family, and the fans of the Bombers have been so amazing to me and my family. I’m just really excited and grateful for today and the opportunity the Bombers have given me.”

Neufeld, 28, signed a two-year extension. He’s played the last four seasons in the blue and gold. After three injury plagued seasons he managed to stay healthy for all 18 games in 2017, starting their final three games at left guard. The seven-year CFL veteran was originally acquired in a trade with the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

“Without question, I’m really grateful to be returning to the Blue Bombers,“ Neufeld said in a statement. “As an offensive line group, we all believe we are just scratching the surface of what we can accomplish, and to be coming back to play for Coach (Mike) O’Shea and Coach Marty (Costello), honestly, I could not ask for anything more.”

Walters will address the media on Friday ahead of what’s expected to be a busy off-season for the team.

