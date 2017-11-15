Offensive coordinator Paul LaPolice staying with Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Winnipeg Blue Bombers head coach Mike O’Shea revealed on Wednesday all of his coordinators are already under contract for next season.

While the fate of defensive coordinator Richie Hall is still to be determined, O’Shea admitted that offensive coordinator Paul LaPolice signed an extension over the summer to remain with the team for the 2018 season.

“We’ve already taken care of that,” O’Shea stated. “He’s been extended.”

Coach O’Shea confirms Paul LaPolice will remain with the organization next season. — WPG Blue Bombers (@Wpg_BlueBombers) November 15, 2017

In his second season back with the club, LaPolice’s offensive schemes helped the Bombers gain the second most offensive points in the CFL, while also leading the league in rushing yards. He also helped quarterback Matt Nichols reach career highs in passing yards with 4,472 and touchown passes with 28.

LaPolice committed to the Bombers despite the fact he’ll likely be a candidate for any head coaching vacancies that come up over the winter. And while the Bombers could still let him walk if there’s an offer to his liking, O’Shea is fully expecting “Coach Lapo” to be back for a third season as their OC.

“I would like to think he’s here for sure,” O’Shea said. “I think that’s what the extension indicated that he wanted to be here. Now do things change as time goes on? Absolutely, but there is a process that has to be followed. There is a tampering issue that you have to abide, rules and regulations that you have to abide by. But in conversations, and they were some time ago, with Paul and his signing an extension to me is a good indicator that he wants to be here.”

Prior to being brought back as their offensive coordinator in 2016, LaPolice served as the Bombers head coach from 2010 to 2012, guiding the Bombers to the Grey Cup game in 2011.

While the offensive staff could stay intact, O’Shea is still digesting the problems they had with Richie Hall’s defence this season after the club surrendering the most passing yards in the league.

“We’re not even close to figuring that out yet,” O’Shea said.