All-Saskatchewan WHL final boosting province’s economy

The Saskatoon Blades are heading into round three of their WHL playoff run on Friday against the Moose Jaw Warriors and city residents are excited to get in on the action.

“It’s been a lot of years since they have done this well in the playoffs so it’s great,” said Saskatoon resident Brendan Belcher.

He said his family has playoff passes and he was in The Fez on Friday to buy his son a Blades hat.

Cory Weibe was also there, buying a shirt for his kid for the game.

“It’s great for the economy,” he said. “I’m sure sales are high across the board and you are seeing eight to 10,000 people in the arena every night so it’s great for the economy.”

Tanner Chubey, communications for the Saskatoon Blades said the energy around the playoffs has been “electric.”

“Everywhere I go, people are talking about the Saskatoon Blades and it’s really cool. The main story coming in is that it’s an all Saskatchewan final.”

He said it’s a great boost for the province.

“We have fan buses going to Moose Jaw for game three and four, I’m sure lots of Moose Jaw fans will be here in attendance tonight.”

Chubey said the energy has brought a lot of eyes on junior hockey and attention from fans.

“They are all in on the Blades going all the way this year, just like the team,” he said.

The puck is set to drop at 7 p.m. Friday at the SaskTel Centre to kickstart the round.