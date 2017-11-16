Man arrested in Halifax’s south end for allegedly masturbating in public
A A
A 27-year-old man is due in court after he was allegedly caught masturbating in public in Halifax’s south end.
Police were called at around 12:30 a.m. Thursday from a woman who said she saw the man masturbating in the area of Church and Morris Streets.
READ: Sexual assault, indecent act charges laid in incident on Dartmouth street
Patrol officers responded while the witness was still on scene.
The suspect was arrested and faces charges of committing an indecent act.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.