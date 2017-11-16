Man arrested in Halifax’s south end for allegedly masturbating in public

A 27-year-old man is due in court after he was allegedly caught masturbating in public in Halifax’s south end.

Police were called at around 12:30 a.m. Thursday from a woman who said she saw the man masturbating in the area of Church and Morris Streets.

Patrol officers responded while the witness was still on scene.

The suspect was arrested and faces charges of committing an indecent act.