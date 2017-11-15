Driver killed in single-vehicle crash in Jordan Falls, N.S.

RCMP in Nova Scotia are investigating a fatal crash in the community of Jordan Falls, near Shelburne.

Police say they were called to the scene of the single-vehicle collision on Highway 103 at about 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a truck off the road that was on fire. The local fire department attended the scene and put out the fire. The driver, who police say was the lone occupant, died at the scene.

An RCMP collision analyst was called in to examine the scene. RCMP say the investigation is ongoing and their thoughts are with the victim’s family.

