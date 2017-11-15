RCMP investigating fatal single-vehicle collision near Springhill, N.S.

RCMP are investigating a fatal crash just outside Springhill, N.S.

Police were called to the scene of the single-vehicle collision on Highway 142, also known as Connector Road, at around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

The early investigation shows that a pickup truck lost control, drove off the highway and ended up in a ditch among some trees.

EHS attended the crash, but the lone male occupant was pronounced dead at the scene.

An RCMP collision analyst is investigating and the highway between Exit 5 at the Trans Canada Highway and Highway 2 is closed in the meantime.

Traffic is being re-routed around the accident scene and the Department of Transportation is on the scene assisting with the detour.

