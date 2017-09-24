Canada
September 24, 2017 3:52 pm

RCMP investigating fatal collision in East Chester, N.S.

By Reporter  Global News
Global News
A A

RCMP say a man has died following a single-vehicle collision in East Chester, N.S.

Police say they received a call Sunday at 9:46 a.m. from someone who reported that a small black car was off the road near the intersection of Sophie’s Lane and Chester Shore Road.

READ: N.S. RCMP investigating fatal crash in Halifax

Once on scene, RCMP found a man inside the vehicle unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the victim has not been released.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
East Chester
Fatal Accident
Nova Scotia
NS
NS RCMP
RCMP

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News