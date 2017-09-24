RCMP investigating fatal collision in East Chester, N.S.

RCMP say a man has died following a single-vehicle collision in East Chester, N.S.

Police say they received a call Sunday at 9:46 a.m. from someone who reported that a small black car was off the road near the intersection of Sophie’s Lane and Chester Shore Road.

Once on scene, RCMP found a man inside the vehicle unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the victim has not been released.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.