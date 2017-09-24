RCMP investigating fatal collision in East Chester, N.S.
A A
RCMP say a man has died following a single-vehicle collision in East Chester, N.S.
Police say they received a call Sunday at 9:46 a.m. from someone who reported that a small black car was off the road near the intersection of Sophie’s Lane and Chester Shore Road.
READ: N.S. RCMP investigating fatal crash in Halifax
Once on scene, RCMP found a man inside the vehicle unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The name of the victim has not been released.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.