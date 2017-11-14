Canada
November 14, 2017 8:12 pm
Updated: November 14, 2017 8:15 pm

Boy, 17, found unresponsive at Saskatoon hotel pool passes away

By Reporter  Global News

A 17-year-old boy who was found unresponsive in the pool area of a Saskatoon hotel has passed away.

File / Global News
A A

A teen found unresponsive in the pool area of a Saskatoon hotel has died.

Emergency crews were called to the Sheraton Cavalier hotel just after 9 p.m. CT on Nov. 10.

READ MORE: Teen found unresponsive in Saskatoon hotel pool

A witness says guests and staff performed CPR on the 17-year-old boy.

On Tuesday, the coroner’s office confirmed his death.

Saskatoon police said the incident is not considered suspicious.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
coroner
CPR
Hotel
hotel pool
Pool
Saskatoon Hotel
Saskatoon Hotel Pool
Saskatoon Police
Saskatoon Police Service
Sheraton Cavalier
Spadina Crescent
Teen
Teenager

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News