Boy, 17, found unresponsive at Saskatoon hotel pool passes away

A teen found unresponsive in the pool area of a Saskatoon hotel has died.

Emergency crews were called to the Sheraton Cavalier hotel just after 9 p.m. CT on Nov. 10.

A witness says guests and staff performed CPR on the 17-year-old boy.

On Tuesday, the coroner’s office confirmed his death.

Saskatoon police said the incident is not considered suspicious.