Unresponsive teen at Saskatoon hotel pool taken to hospital

A teen is in hospital after an incident at a Saskatoon hotel pool on Friday.

Emergency crews were called to the 600-block of Spadina Crescent at around 9:10 p.m. CT following reports of an unresponsive 17-year-old boy in the main pool area.

A witness said guests and staff jumped into action, starting CPR on the teen before EMS arrived.

His condition is not known at this time.

Saskatoon police said the incident is not considered suspicious.