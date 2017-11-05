Canada
November 5, 2017 7:20 pm

Search for person who reportedly fell into South Saskatchewan River concluded

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

Members of the Saskatoon Fire Department’s water rescue team searched for a person who reportedly fell into the South Saskatchewan River on Sunday.

Neil Fisher / Global News
Emergency services searched on Sunday for a person who reportedly fell into the South Saskatchewan River.

Shortly before 6:30 a.m. CT, a witness told Saskatoon police that an unknown person fell off the walkway of the Circle Drive North Bridge and disappeared under the water.

The Saskatoon Fire Department was notified immediately and responded with their water rescue team to search the area.

STARS air ambulance and the police’s air support unit assisted with the search.

The fire department said the search has concluded but still don’t know for certain if someone went in the water.

