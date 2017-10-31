Good Samaritan rescues 2 men from truck rolled into Saskatchewan slough

A Good Samaritan rescued two men inside a pickup truck that had rolled into a slough west of Melfort, Sask., this past weekend.

The vehicle wound up upside down at around 7:15 p.m. CT on Oct. 29.

Melfort RCMP Staff Sgt. Deon Marquis said this was a life-threatening situation and it was very fortunate the passing motorist on Highway 3 was very close.

Prior to emergency services arriving, the Prince Albert man smashed out a side window, cut a seatbelt and helped the two men out of the partially submerged truck.

The two Prince Albert men from the vehicle were treated by Melfort EMS for minor injuries.

“It was a blessing that the bystander acted in a heroic [manner] and we had a positive outcome,” Melfort fire chief Paul See said.

RCMP said the single-vehicle rollover was due to road conditions.

“Winter is upon us. Be aware of road conditions and your surroundings. If possible, help out other people like the Good Samaritan,” Marquis said.

Melfort is approximately 160 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.