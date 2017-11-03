Canada
November 3, 2017 4:19 pm
Updated: November 3, 2017 4:34 pm

Carbon monoxide poisoning ruled out as cause of woman’s death in Saskatoon

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

Carbon monoxide poisoning has been ruled out as the cause of death of a woman found in an apartment building with elevated CO levels.

The death of a woman at a Saskatoon apartment was not caused by carbon monoxide poisoning.

The body of the 41-year-old woman was found Wednesday morning in a suite of the building in the 300-block of Avenue R South.

Saskatoon police said an autopsy also determined her death was not criminal in nature.

The investigation into her death will now be handled by the coroner’s office.

Testing by the Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) found the carbon monoxide level to be 150 ppm (parts per million) in the building.

The building was evacuated under SFD policy that requires such action at 50 ppm.

The cause of the elevated carbon monoxide levels were caused by a deteriorated boiler and chimney.

Fire department officials said the boiler and chimney cannot be used until adequate repairs are made or upgrades completed.

