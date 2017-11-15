Rick Zamperin: Justice is served, Acadia wins controversial Loney Bowl

I guess you can say justice was served.

Acadia is moving on to the U Sports football final four after the Axemen outlasted the Saint Mary’s Huskies 45-38 in overtime to win the Loney Bowl.

Tuesday’s victory means Acadia will host the Yates Cup champion Western Mustangs in this Saturday’s Uteck Bowl.

Defending champion Laval visits Calgary in the Mitchell Bowl, a repeat of last year’s Vanier Cup.

The Loney Bowl between Acadia and St. Mary’s was originally scheduled to be played last Saturday but was cancelled by Atlantic University Sport over the eligibility of a Saint Mary’s player.

That’s until a Nova Scotia Supreme Court Justice ruled on Sunday that the game should go ahead.

I get the sense that most U Sports fans are happy to see the Axemen advance and bring an end to an unneeded distraction during semifinal weekend.

But now they have to face the powerhouse Mustangs who have obliterated their two playoff opponents, walloping Guelph 66-12 and thrashing Laurier 75-32.

So while justice was, perhaps, served in the Loney Bowl, the gavel may come down hard on the Atlantic champions this weekend.