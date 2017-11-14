Acadia Axemen win 2017 Loney Bowl, set to host Western on Saturday

The Acadia Axemen have prevailed over the Saint Mary’s Huskies in an overtime thriller that ended with an Axemen interception.

The win crowns Acadia as the football champions of Atlantic University Sports.

The Axemen now have a quick turnaround as they host the University of Western Ontario this Saturday in the Uteck Bowl.

READ MORE: N.S. RCMP charge Acadia football player with multiple counts of drug trafficking

The game was played under a unique set of circumstances after a Nova Scotia Supreme Court judge sided with Saint Mary’s and granted the university an interim injunction on Sunday, allowing the game to be reinstated.

WATCH: Controversial Loney Bowl to take place Tuesday afternoon at Acadia

Saint Mary’s was originally disqualified by Atlantic University Sport (AUS) following concerns over player eligibility.

That dispute will resume in Ontario Superior Court on Wednesday.