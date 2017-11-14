N.S. RCMP charge Acadia football player with multiple counts of drug trafficking

Nova Scotia RCMP have charged a football player with the Acadia Axemen with drug possession after an incident last week in Wolfville, N.S.

According to a press release, officers stopped a vehicle after it was observed driving the wrong way on a one-way street on Nov. 9 at 7:45 p.m.

When the driver got out of the vehicle, a plastic bag containing crack cocaine reportedly fell from his clothing and police arrested the man without incident for drug possession.

When the driver was searched, police allegedly located three more bags of cocaine and a bag of marijuana on him.

The car was also searched and police found additional cocaine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, a knife and cash.

In total, 51 g of crack cocaine and 225 g of marijuana were seized during the traffic stop.

The driver, Daniel Obiang of Wolfville, is facing charges of possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and possession of marijuana for the purpose of trafficking.

The 20-year-old was released later that day.

Obiang is listed as a running back for the Acadia Axeman who played for one game with the team this season.

He is not listed on the Acadia Football roster for the Loney Bowl, which is being played on Tuesday.

A request for comment from Acadia University was not immediately returned.

Obiang is scheduled to appear in Kentville Provincial Court on Jan. 16, 2018.