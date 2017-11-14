Shakira suffers vocal hemorrhage, postpones world tour

Shakira is postponing her El Dorado World Tour after suffering a vocal hemorrhage.

The pop star announced the news on Instagram Tuesday, saying that she has been forced to cancel her European tour until 2018.

The 40-year-old singer had already been forced to cancel upcoming concert dates in order to take time for “vocal rest.”

“Towards the end of October though, in the home stretch of my rehearsals, I felt a strange hoarseness that impeded my singing. The doctors, upon examination, detected that I had suffered a hemorrhage on my right vocal cord,” Shakira wrote.

“Unfortunately the hemorrhage doesn’t appear to have reabsorbed and my nightmare continues,” she wrote.

Shakira thanked her fans for their love and support, writing, “Thanks to my fans throughout the world for their understanding and loyalty, for all the encouraging messages and affection they’ve transmitted to me, and for their prayers.”