Man steals $43K Rolex from Calgary jewelry store: police

Calgary police are looking to the public for help identifying a man they allege stole a Rolex watch from a jewelry store in the city’s southwest on Monday.

The man entered the Birks location in TD Square at around 4:40 p.m. He browsed a selection of watches before asking to try on one valued at $43,700.

While trying on the watch, police allege he ran out of the store.

He’s described as being between 25 and 30 years old, approximately five feet, nine inches tall with a slim build, curly hair and a beard. At the time, police said he was wearing an “electric blue” suit and a blue check tie.

Anyone with information on the incident or who knows the identity of the suspect is asked to call the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers.