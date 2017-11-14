Hundreds pay tribute to Const. John Davidson in Abbotsford

A candlelight vigil was held for Const. John Davidson in Abbotsford, B.C. Monday night, one week after he was killed while on duty.

Hundreds braved the rain to pay tribute to the fallen officer. The vigil took place at the parking lot where Davidson was gunned down last Monday.

Hundreds gather at candlelight vigil for @AbbyPoliceDept Cst John Davidson @GlobalBC pic.twitter.com/yP5PhYHK2a — Catherine Urquhart (@CUrquhartGlobal) November 14, 2017

“I lost my husband three years ago, and I feel for her and her family,” a woman attending the vigil said.

Davidson, 53, had been a police officer for 24 years in Canada and the U.K.

“Our community has been amazing in the past week, they have supported us from day one,” Sgt. Judy Bird said. “They are showing their compassion to our members on the street daily, they visit us at the department showing their support for Const. Davidson and his family.”

A GoFundMe page set up for his family has already raised more than $130,000. Meanwhile, a petition is underway to change the name of Automall Drive to Constable John Davidson Way to honour the fallen officer.

Oscar Arfmann has since been charged with first-degree murder in connection with Davidson’s death.

Davidson’s funeral will take place Sunday, Nov. 19 at 1 p.m. at the Abbotsford Centre and will be open to the public.

