Petition started to change Abbotsford street name to honor fallen Constable John Davidson

A Fraser Valley couple has started a petition to honor fallen officer Constable John Davidson.

Sam Kirk and his wife Lana think it would be very fitting to rename Automall Drive ‘Constable John Davidson Way.’

“How do we honour a man, and how do we redeem a road that has had such tragedy, and the road that we’re suggesting the name be changed is right close to where the shooting took place.”

Kirk says like many others, for his wife Lana, the tragedy hits close to home.

“She’s the daughter of a former RCMP officer, and Constable Davidson put his life on the line and saved a number of people’s lives through his heroic actions earlier this week.”

Sam Kirk says Lana floated the idea.

“I said, we could use Change.Org and if we get enough signatures I suppose we could bring that to Mayor and Council.”

Kirk and his wife are hoping to collect 5,000 signatures.

“When we look at the name we can always remember the heroic actions of this officer.”

Meanwhile, BC Ferries says it’s offering free sailings for first responders who want to attend Davidson’s Celebration of Life next Sunday.

Spokesperson Deborah Marshall says it’s offering free vehicle and passenger rides for all emergency first responders who want to attend the fallen officer’s ceremony on November 19.

“We wanted to show our appreciation and support for all first responders and officers throughout B.C., we know that this service will be very well attended and we’re offering that travel on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday of next week.”

Marshall says BC Ferries has added other additional sailings to help with capacity.

Davidson was killed in the line of duty on Monday.