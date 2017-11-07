‘An honour and a privilege to be arrested by you’: memories of Const. John Davidson

Stories on social media are pouring in, all echoing the same sentiment: Const. John Davidson will be sorely missed.

The Abbotsford police officer was killed in on Monday in an exchange of gunfire with a suspected car thief.

READ MORE: Abbotsford police officer killed identified as John Davidson, a 24-year veteran

One man took to Facebook to share a story about how he ended up thanking Davidson after the constable pulled him over for driving with expired insurance.

LISTEN: Warren Banks joins Steele & Drex



“It sounds weird but I was really uplifted by the whole experience,” said Warren Banks.

“I’ve never been pulled over by the police and felt better about my life.”

Banks said he was driving home from work on Halloween, dressed as an evil monk when Cst. Davidson pulled him over.

READ MORE: ‘Just unimaginable’: How the death of an officer affects the police community

Even though his experiences with police in the past have not been pleasant, Banks said this time it was very different.

“I don’t know how to put it. I was really… it was very noticeable, it was very memorable and I was very impressed.”

He said Davidson was very respectful and professional, and even offered him a ride to an insurance place nearby.

By the end of the night Banks said all he could do was thank him for his attitude.

“I shook his hand and said, ‘Listen, I really want to thank you for everything. It’s been an honour and a privilege to be arrested by you,’” said Banks.

WATCH: “John Davidson is my hero,” Abbotsford police chief speaks out

“And he just laughed and said, ‘You’re not arrested, you’re not arrested,’ and I said, ‘Yeah, I know, but I didn’t know what else to say.’”

Banks said he was so moved by Davidson’s attitude that when he heard the news that an officer had been injured just days after the insurance incident, he immediately thought of Davidson.

READ MORE: Police light the way for fallen Abbotsford officer’s body along Highway 1

“When I heard there was a shooting in Abbotsford and that a police officer was shot and horribly wounded I actually phoned the police department in Abbotsford just to say, ‘Hey listen, that wasn’t Constable Davidson was it?'”

He said Davidson’s loss is truly a tragedy.

More messages pouring in

Cst. Davidson touched many lives, especially during his time as a high school liaison officer at Abbotsford’s WJ Mouat Secondary School.

Mitchell Flann still remembers Davidson visiting his school and lighting up the room.

“This man was just… I honestly have no words for how much this guy was able to inspire me,” said Flann.

“He spoke to kids like they were adults. And people understood that he was there to make people feel respected and he did an amazing job of doing that.”

Flann was so inspired by Davidson that he enrolled in a two-week junior police academy program with him.

Davidson taught them about discipline and how hard, and important, it is to make the right choices, said Flann.

“It’s ironic to think about how much I looked up to him, because literally every time I would speak to him he would make fun of me for my height. He was literally half my size. But I metaphorically looked up to him,” said Flann.