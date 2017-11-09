John Davidson
Funeral date set for Abbotsford police officer John Davidson

Const. John Davidson had been a police officer for 24 years.

A funeral date has been set for Abbotsford police officer Const. John Davidson.

The funeral, which will involve a full police honours service, will take place Sunday, Nov. 19 at 1 p.m. at the Abbotsford Centre.

It will be open to the public.

Davidson was killed in the line of duty on Monday. The 53-year-old had been a police officer for 24 years, in Canada and the U.K., and was known for his work with youth and getting impaired drivers off the road.

On Thursday, a police motorcade accompanied Davidson’s body from Vancouver General Hospital to the funeral home in Abbotsford.

Highway 1 was lined with lights, first responders and members of the public paying their respects.

Sixty-five-year-old Oscar Arfmann of Alberta, has been charged with first-degree murder in Davidson’s death.

 

