Fundraiser for family of slain Abbotsford police officer smashes goal in hours

Hundreds of people are rallying to support the family of Const. John Davidson, the Abbotsford police officer who was killed in the line of duty on

An online fundraiser created early on Wednesday afternoon easily surpassed its initial goal of $20,000 by 9 p.m. The goal was subsequently raised to $50,000, and donations are more than halfway there.

Abbotsford Police Const. Daryl Young said the fund was set up by the city’s police union.

“It kind of makes you feel good. I guess this is the way people show that they care these days,” he said.

“It’s really coming through, it’s amazing how many donations have already been received, we’re blown away by it.”

Young said the fund was set up to ease stress on Davidson’s family, and remove any potential financial burden they’re feeling.

“To take that part of things off the minds of the family so they can move forward and grieve without having that additional concern resting on their minds,” he said. “The money is to be used however they need.”

Along with the donations, the site has been flooded with messages of condolence and grief for the respected 24-year veteran.

“Thank you for your service in protecting us. Rest in peace knowing your other brothers and sisters have the watch,” wrote one donor.

“From one police family (dispatcher and RCMP member) to another. Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this extremely difficult time. Rest easy,” wrote another.

“John’s message of kindness goes beyond being an officer. He was a great human and the best example of what a man should be,” added a third.

Davidson died after an exchange of gunfire on Monday with a suspect accused of stealing a car.

The alleged shooter, 60-year-old Oscar Arfmann of Alberta, has been charged with first degree murder.