Toronto Zoo animals kept cool despite power outage during heat wave

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While much of southern Ontario sweats under an extended heat wave, the Toronto Zoo says its animals were kept cool despite a power failure that shuttered the facility on Canada Day.

A statement from the zoo says the outage impacted “guest facing services” across its site.

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It says the decision to close was made “out of an abundance of caution” and to ensure the safety and comfort of its visitors.

But the zoo noted the animals in its care were not negatively impacted, as its animal-care systems remained operational.

It says the facility has dedicated teams that monitor the animals’ welfare, noting there are also shaded areas in its outdoor habitats as well as “indoor access, water, misting stations, fans and ice treats” for the animals.

The zoo was working to restore power throughout the evening and plans to reopen to guests on Thursday.