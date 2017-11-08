Canada
November 8, 2017 11:24 pm

Grain train derails at Vancouver port terminal

By National Online Journalist  Global News

A grain train that derailed at Viterra Inc.'s Cascadia port terminal on Nov. 8, 2017.

Global News
A A

A Canadian grain company confirmed that one of its trains derailed in East Vancouver on Monday.

It said no one was hurt, nor was there any property or environmental damage in the incident.

Viterra Inc. told Global News that the company was investigating after four cars derailed at its Cascadia terminal at the Port of Vancouver.

The location of Viterra’s Cascadia terminal.

Google Maps

The rail cars were empty at the time of the incident, the company added.

Viterra said it would share any more details as they became available.

READ MORE: Train derails in East Vancouver on Wednesday morning

The derailment marks the second time such an incident happened in the area in just over a week.

Three grain cars derailed near the Commissioner Street overpass close to the port’s east entrance on Nov. 1.

There, too, no one was hurt, and there were no dangerous goods involved.

  • With files from CKNW

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
grain train derailment
grain train derails
grain train derails port of vancouver
grain train derails viterra
port of vancouver grain train
train derailment viterra
Viterra
viterra grain train derailment
viterra grain train derails
viterra train derailment

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News