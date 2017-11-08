Grain train derails at Vancouver port terminal

A Canadian grain company confirmed that one of its trains derailed in East Vancouver on Monday.

It said no one was hurt, nor was there any property or environmental damage in the incident.

Viterra Inc. told Global News that the company was investigating after four cars derailed at its Cascadia terminal at the Port of Vancouver.

The rail cars were empty at the time of the incident, the company added.

Viterra said it would share any more details as they became available.

The derailment marks the second time such an incident happened in the area in just over a week.

Three grain cars derailed near the Commissioner Street overpass close to the port’s east entrance on Nov. 1.

There, too, no one was hurt, and there were no dangerous goods involved.