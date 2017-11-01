Train Derailment
November 1, 2017 3:47 pm

Train derails in East Vancouver Wednesday morning

By Isabella Zavarise CKNW

Three loaded grain cars derailed near the Commissioner Street overpass.

Crews were called to East Vancouver Wednesday morning, where several train cars derailed.

Canadian Pacific Railway spokesperson Jeremy Berry said that three grain cars derailed west of the Commissioner Street overpass near the eastern entrance to the port around 4:30 a.m.

“We take this incident extremely seriously, and will be focused on safety as we continue to deal with this incident,” he said.

Berry said no injuries or dangerous goods were involved, and that an emergency response team was immediately on site.

The cause of the derailment remains under investigation.

